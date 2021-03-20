Manufacturing

3 Reasons Why Manufacturers Want IN On An Electric Biking Boon

The VP of Bosch eBike explains how auto companies are reducing their carbon footprint in a surprising new way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Reasons Why Manufacturers Want IN On An Electric Biking Boon
Image credit: Bosch eBike Systems | Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While the pandemic has caused the auto industry to contract, the opposite has happened for electric bike manufacturers who have seen explosive international growth in the past year. 

According to a new survey commissioned by CarShield on how different seasons play a role in commuters adapting their automobile hacks: Summer sees drivers taking extreme measures to avoid a stuffy sedan, with 46% of respondents said they would rather "shave their heads bald" than sit in a hot auto.

Though eBikes have just become a hot commodity across the nation, the boom started in Europe nearly a decade ago. Auto and motorcycle manufacturers were likely aware of the category growth before the pandemic, so why are companies like Harley-Davidson now getting in on the action?
Related: Electric Bicycle Startup Tackles Climate Change in Colombia and Mexico with an Ambitious Agenda

Mobility and environmental responsibility 

According to Bike Europe, eBikes are predicted to grow from 3.7 million sold in 2019 to 17 million in 2030 in Europe, with 2020 seeing a 23% increase in sales.

Aside from obvious financial motivations for automotive brands to capitalize on the trend, the move is a smart one as social distancing has fast-tracked awareness of how eBikes enhance day-to-day life while offsetting carbon footprints. As people continue to commute less, seek COVID-safe alternatives to public transit and feel more accountable to living a sustainable lifestyle? It is clear this trend will be a favored mobility solution. 

While auto manufacturers have long leaned into a narrative of adventure and freedom of exploration, eBikes bring this in spades. eBikes can accommodate a wide array of outdoor activities that also allows riders of all ages to enjoy.  

Maintaining brand relevancy against city regulations 

As more urban areas are banning combustion motors, car manufacturers are finding themselves in a difficult position. 

Fewer combustion motor vehicles on the road, also means less brand visibility. However, personal transportation modes like eBikes and scooters are gaining more momentum as they provide a solution for the various infrastructure issues cities are facing. 

By using these new mobility tools as an additional means of marketing their brand, OEMs can stay relevant in a changing landscape. They can also serve as an additional transportation solution for long distance commuters who may travel to the city skirts by vehicle but need options to go the last few miles to avoid congested public transportation. Knowing that drivers tend to be brand loyal, it’s a winning proposition. 
Related: Here's How Climate Change Will Affect the Global Cannabis Industry

Niche audiences  

Auto and moto OEMS are actually doing a wonderful thing for the existing eBike manufacturers by helping elevate the perception that eBikes are a viable means of transportation to those who may not quite be ready to make the jump. 

They have the power to reach new audiences through their extensive marketing funnels and catching the attention of those brand loyalists and general auto enthusiasts who many not even own a standard bike. For example: When a company like Harley makes an eBike, they are selling to a very segmented part of the market. Motorcyclists are already very educated riders and already know how to handle a vehicle like ours, which is not the case for most e-riders. Harley owners are also passionate fans of the brand, so their new eBike may inspire a whole new slough of enthusiasts. 

While we don’t know for certain what the future holds, I expect we will soon see many popular automotive and motorcycle manufacturers introduce eBikes. And with more of them on the road, cities will be encouraged to create safer biking conditions, which in turn will encourage adoption and lead to a more sustainable future. As Garrett Nelson, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research put it to CNBC: “The playing field is wide open.”  
Related: 5 Ways to Transform Your Business into a Sustainable One

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Manufacturing

The Big Reset for the Manufacturing Industry -- Get Ready for 2021

Manufacturing

How to Find the Best Manufacturer for Your Consumer Electronic Device

Manufacturing

Rubber Ducky, You Were the One to Help Revive Stateside Manufacturing