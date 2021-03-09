Ola Face Another Top Level Exit As Ola Foods CEO Pranay Jivrajka Resigns

March 9, 2021 2 min read

Bengaluru-based ride hailing startup Ola continues to see senior level exits. On Tuesday, it was reported that Pranay Jivrajka, who was one of the founding members of the firm has quit the unicorn startup. Jivrajka was heading Ola’s cloud kitchen section, Ola Foods.

The 2010 founded startup, confirmed about Jivrajka’s exit to Entrepreneur India and wished him for his future endeavours.

“We thank Pranay for his many contributions through the years and wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” statement by Ola read. The company is yet to appoint the CEO of Ola Foods.

The reason behind Jivrajka's sudden exit is yet to be known. Jivraka who worked as an associate at Illumine Knowledge Resources before joining Ola in 2010, rose up to the ranks gradually.

He was an assistant vice president of the firm in the initial years of OLA and was promoted to vice president in two years span. He became chief operating officer of the firm in 2015 and was made a founding partner in 2017 according to his Linkedin profile. It is in 2017, that he was asked to head Ola Foods.

The startup in 2020 alone has seen many top exits. Sanjay Bhan, chief business officer of Ola Electric, Sanjiv Saddy, senior vice president of Ola, Sanjay Kharb, vice president for Engineering at Ola, Nitin Gupta of Ola Financial services were among others at the senior level who quit the startup.

The startup, which took a severe hit during the pandemic as people were asked to stay indoors have been aggressively pushing for electric vehicles post the pandemic. Its EV arm, Ola Electric mobility, recently announced that its is planning to build the world's largest e-scooter factory near Bengaluru.