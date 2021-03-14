Learn Graphic, Animation, and Video Skills With Courses on Adobe After Effects

March 14, 2021 2 min read

is crucial to a startup but it can also be expensive. Whether you're looking for branding materials or launching a major campaign, graphic design is vital to making your business stand out and differentiate itself from the masses. Rather than hire a graphic design or editing team when you may be on a budget, however, it's easy to learn the skills you need yourself online. Start with The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle.

Adobe After Effects can be used for print design, web design, video, and photography, checking off most boxes for most businesses. In this five-course bundle, you'll learn techniques for creating stunning visuals for any medium. The courses are led by designers Chris Converse (4.3/5 instructor rating), Alan Ayoubi (4.5/5 rating), and Phil Ebiner (4.5/5 rating).

Starting with photos, you'll learn how to enhance photographs with lighting and special effects and understand how to combine After Effects and Photoshop to create incredible graphics. From there, you'll start working in motion graphics, discovering the types of keyframes and learning how to animate images with ease. You'll practice some of today's best animation techniques and work on four real animation projects. Finally, you'll learn how to add visual effects to your video projects. Working with masks, 3D layers, 3D cameras, and much more, you'll discover a wide range of tools for adding cool, impactful effects to your videos.

Become an After Effects expert in just five courses. Right now, The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle is just $29.99.

