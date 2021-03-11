How To Grow A Business Using Modern Marketing Practices

March 11, 2021 3 min read

Today, business success is all about smart marketing. Those who learn how to expose their products and services to the market are winning the race. However, traditional marketing practices such as television and outdoor advertisements are becoming obsolete as modern marketing revolves around the story you create to sell your products and services. You have to give an identity to your products and services to make them appeal to customers.

In a recent conversation, Fariba Rahimi, CEO, and founder of Trøndervask—a facilities, and real estate business—explained how modern marketing practices have become crucial.

Trøndervask exists to help organizations maintain their cleanliness, quality and top-notch hygiene while focusing on their core business. But how does it stand out?

The Brand's Story

According to Rahimi, transparency between your brand and its target market is the key to winning trust. Start by creating a story around your brand. How it started, who launched it, the goal of the product/service, and who's the face behind the idea.

Now implement this story in your advertising strategies with the art of storytelling and animations. People believe in a brand that is transparent with them. They would love to buy from you if they know the real story and faces behind it.

Today, the best businesses value their heritage. They share their brand stories with everyone, so people are familiar with the brand. Instead of using terms such as ‘our team’ or ‘our founders’, introduce the actual people by sharing their names, faces and stories. It is easier to trust a human face behind a brand than an exaggerated term like ‘our talented team’.

And don't forget to share the idea behind your product/service, adds Rahimi.

Use inbound marketing techniques to tell people what value your brand has to offer. What's the aim of this product/service, and how will it make people's lives easier. This would not only help you know your audience but also help them to know you.

Where To Advertise?

Rahimi practices storytelling tactics to advertise on social media. According to her, traditional marketing will fade, and social media will become a mainstream platform. Moreover, sharing your stories on social media through video marketing is effective. Doing so through outdoor advertising would be a challenge.

But through Facebook ads, Google ads, Instagram ads, and stories, this has become a lot more convenient. You can use aesthetics, graphics, strong ad copies, and eye-soothing layouts to share your stories and grab people's attention. With so many options in hand, the sky's the limit.

Rahimi shares that brands need various elements of digital marketing practices such as SEO, SEM, UI and UX designs, copywriting, and social media marketing to make this happen. Once your story is out there, and a wide part of your target market is familiar with your brand and its products/services, that's when your business will start to grow exponentially. According to Rahimi, that's how you multiply your social media reach and convert your prospects into customers.

You can measure your brand's success by using the exact insights from these platforms. Don't forget to measure these insights on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, as this would help you gauge the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns. Only then you will be on the right track to success.