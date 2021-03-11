This Women's Wellness Company Set Up $10 Million Fund For Postnatal Depression

March 11, 2021 4 min read

Mental health is just as important as physical health. They are connected, so overall wellbeing and health depend on both factors. There are many resources out there regarding physical health and wellbeing. However, since mental health has only relatively recently started to gain attention, there are not that many for mental wellness.

Further, there are many mental illnesses or issues that don’t receive nearly as much attention as they should. One of these is postnatal depression.

Fortunately, there are some companies out there that are truly interested in women’s health and wellness. After having already provided women all over the world with ways to combat all kinds of issues, the women’s wellness tech brand Bellabeat has now set up a $10 million fund focusing on postnatal depression.

When suffering is considered normal

Usually, giving birth to a child is seen as a positive occurrence, and it should be. After all, giving life to a new person is a wonderful thing, and seeing a child grow up will fill any parent with happiness.

However, the sad reality is that childbirth can be very hard for mothers. An estimated 70 to 80 per cent of women are affected by the so-called “baby blues” within the first 10 days after giving birth. Baby blues are a short-lived form of depression, and they usually go away after a few weeks.

That being said, there is also the more serious postnatal depression that affects up to 15 per cent of all women who give birth. Postnatal depression comes with all the symptoms of depression, as well as some others.

Women suffering from postnatal depression may feel numb or disconnected from their baby or doubt their ability to care for their baby. They can also experience symptoms such as feelings of helplessness, pessimism, irritability, worthlessness, guilt, hopelessness, or restlessness, a lasting anxious, sad, or “empty” mood, and loss of energy.

Additionally, women with postnatal depression may have difficulty falling asleep or sleeping too much, have aches or pains that do not get better with treatment, or have problems with concentrating, making decisions, and recalling details. Further, they may experience a loss of interest in hobbies and activities.

The list of symptoms is virtually endless, and postnatal depression has an immense impact on the quality of life and wellbeing of mothers.

The search for a better normal

With a clear lack of research into postnatal depression and its treatments, Bellabeat rises to the occasion. The company established a $10 million fund to invest in promising health and medical startups, scientific studies, as well as innovative therapies all around the topic of postnatal depression. According to a release, startups and corporations can apply to receive funding by contacting postnatal@bellabeat.com.

The goal of this fund is to incentivize clinics, companies, and institutes in the space to look for viable, holistic solutions for postnatal depression that Bellabeat can then implement into its women’s health and wellness platform that provides personalized, holistic wellness programs to over 8 million women around the world. The funds will be deployed over a one-year-period, and potential candidates for funding will be assessed by a leading prenatal scientist, and a board of her peers. The project is also supported by Ede Frecska, Chairman of Psychiatry at the University of Debrecen and specialist in innovative psychotherapies.

Bellabeat has already enabled millions of women to be the best version of themselves they can be through its Bellabeat app and smart products like the Leaf, which is a health and wellness tracker for women that was named the best overall smart jewelry by Business Insider. Since the company has a holistic approach to health and wellbeing, helping women deal with postnatal depression is a logical next step.