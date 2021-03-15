SEO Tools

This Budget-Friendly SEO Tool Can Help You Improve Your Search Rankings

Amplify your organic marketing strategies without breaking the bank.
Image credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of digital marketing is extremely competitive. With so many people and brands competing for attention, it's easy to make mistakes and fall by the wayside. Those mistakes are especially costly when you're paying for promotion. Organic marketing, on the other hand, simply relies on optimizing your primary sites so that people can find you naturally through search engines. SEO is one of the most powerful and cost-effective marketing strategies there is, but it's also a technically difficult one. Fortunately, SERPstash can simplify it.

SERPstash is a simplified SEO tool that will help you drive your pages up the search rankings. The tool breaks SEO into three simple steps: Identify competitors and keywords, research backlinks, and audit your page to identify improvement areas. With 21 user-friendly tools to boost your site's ranking, you can completely overhaul your SEO without any technical expertise.

SERPstash allows you to analyze and filter ranking keywords related to your industry, discover who is ranking for those same targeted keywords, and find your current search ranking. You'll be able to learn the top search queries bringing traffic to your site and find the 100 highest-quality websites linking back to your site, as well as who is linking to your competitors. With simple tests and insights from Google, you'll be able to improve your site's speed and SEO, and even discover if your pages are considered "mobile-friendly" in Google search results.

Amplify your SEO strategy with SERPstash. A lifetime subscription is normally $500, but right now, you can get a limited-time deal when you sign up for just $24.

