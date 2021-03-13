Business Connect

The Executive Selection: Augustinus Bader

Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader's latest product offers a deeply conditioning lip treatment that not only leaves a subtle non-sticky sheen, but also nourishes, protects, and improves the texture of lips.
Image credit: Augustinus Bader

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As wearing face masks becomes the norm in the world we live in today, so does the need to adjust our skincare routines. For instance, given that such facial coverings trap heat, humidity, and friction on our visages, an unfortunate consequence could be exceptionally dry or chapped lips. Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader’s latest product offers a deeply conditioning lip treatment that not only leaves a subtle non-sticky sheen, but also nourishes, protects, and improves the texture of lips. Besides its hydrating power, it also has rejuvenating and renewal properties thanks to the inclusion of the brand’s signature TFC8 formula, a complex of amino acids and vitamins, plus aloe, vitamin E, and allergen-free oils.

