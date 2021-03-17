News and Trends

Koo Breaks Its Chinese Ties

Bunch of individuals including former Indian pacer and current ICC match referee Javagal Srinath, BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani, and others have bought Shunwei Capital's minority stake from Koo's parent company
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Winfluence

Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Homegrown alternative of Twitter, Koo—which shot to fame recently after a brief period of altercation between the Indian government and the US-based micro-blogging site—on Wednesday announced that its chinese investor Shunwei Capital will be exiting.

Bunch of individuals including former Indian pacer and current ICC match referee Javagal Srinath, BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani, Udaan’s co-founder Sujeet Kumar and Flipkart’s CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy have bought out Shunwei Capital’s minority stake in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Koo and Vokal.

Shunwei Capital has held around 9 per cent stake in Bombinate Technologies. Koo is a microblogging platform for thoughts and opinions voiced in Indian languages. Users can easily create their thoughts using text, audio or video in multiple Indian languages and share them with the community at large. The startup was founded in March 2020 by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. Post the Republic Day violence, many Indian government office handles and personal accounts along with celebrities moved to Koo and even asked their followers to follow them on Koo for future updates.

Commenting on the investment, Srinath,said, "I am very happy to be backing Koo—one of India's most talked about social media platforms. The fact that they are building a platform to bring the voices of Indian language audiences onto the Internet is commendable and as an Indian, I extend my support to them wholeheartedly." 

Also Read: Baby Koo Pecks At Teenage Twitter

Radhakrishna, chief executive officer and Co-founder, Koo said, “As earlier stated, we had been in discussion with Shunwei Capital to enable a smooth exit after it invested in our company 2.5 years ago while we were raising funds for Vokal and have now fully exited the parent company Bombinate Technologies." 

Currently, the Koo app boasts 4.3 million downloads. 

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Player Who Cut GTA Online Load Times by 70% Rewarded With $10K

News and Trends

Russia Sank a Neutrino Observatory Into the World's Deepest Lake

News and Trends

SpaceX Breaks Its Own Falcon 9 Flight Record During Starlink Launch