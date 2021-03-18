Chirrup Raises $300,000 In Pre-Seed Round Led By Titan Capital

March 18, 2021 2 min read

Video-integrated social gaming platform Chirrup on Thursday announced that it has raised a pre-seed round of $300,000 from Titan Capital, iSeed, First Cheque, and 3.0 Fund.

The platform will utilize the funding to further strengthen the product and provide a world-class user experience.

Founded in 2020 by IIT-Delhi batchmates Vipul Garg, Sourav Lashkari, and Mehul Mittal, the startup claims to enable friends and families to engage in a relaxed manner over multiplayer games and video call.

"Offline interactions centre around activities (board games, movies, cat videos) which fuel conversations and engagement. We want to recreate this living room experience & enable people to hang out in a laid-back manner. We are fortunate to have support from the best seed-stage investors in India right from the start," said Mehul Mittal, co-founder, Chirrup.

Chirrup wants to digitally recreate the experience of offline banter with the people that you care about, the company shared.

Most social platforms are super passive; after scrolling mindlessly for hours, you tend to feel tired and zoned out. Chirrup wants to make a more wholesome, active social network; where you get energized and feel good about spending time, the statement said.

"Fantastic founders of Chirrup are making it possible for friends and family to chat over video calls alongside playing multiplayer games like Ludo, Uno, Rummy. The gaming sector in India is booming and the pandemic has further fast-tracked the adoption of video and we are really lucky to partner with the team and co-build with them," added Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital.

Chirrup currently offers 9 multiplayer games, ranging from local favorites Ludo, Chess, Rummy to global hits like Draw-It, War Vessels, and Crazy 8. All games have an in-built video call feature. Users can also auto-capture their fun moments like capturing a friend’s Ludo token to re-watch later or share with the world.

The startup plans to add another ten games over the next six months.