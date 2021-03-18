News and Trends

Asian American Business Leaders and Public Figures Denounce Atlanta Shootings, Condemn 'Deliberate' Attacks

Amid a disturbing surge of biased violence against the Asian American community, everyone from small-business owners to advocacy organizations and celebrities are desperately urging the public to end the hate.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

In the wake of the Atlanta shootings that left eight people, six of whom were Asian women, dead on Tuesday, Asian American business leaders came together to decry the increasing number of hate crimes against the community. 

On Wednesday, Ascend, a nonprofit Pan Asian organization for business professionals, released a statement on Twitter in response to the tragedy reading, "We're deeply saddened by the news of Atlanta violence and growing number of deliberate attacks against Asians across the nation. We condemn these attacks and stand in solidarity with the Asian American community in Atlanta and across the US to #stopasianhate." 

Related: How Should You Be Talking With Employees About Racism?

With more than 18 professional chapters and 40-plus student chapters in both the U.S. and Canada, Ascend is one of the largest Pan-Asian organizations that serves Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) businesspeople. Gold House, a nonprofit collective of Asian Pacific Islander (API) entrepreneurs, also urged the public to support the API community. 

"We want you to grieve for these 8 people," the organization tweeted the night of the shootings. "We want you to check in on your API friends and neighbors. But we also want you to know that we're fired up and are actively planning tonight. When life gets tough, we get tougher. More to come." 

Georgia officials initially declined to call the shootings a hate crime, asserting that the investigation is still pending. At a press conference, Cherokee County public information officer Capt. Jay Baker suggested that the suspect, who claimed to have been motivated by his sex addiction, had "a really bad day." Baker was widely criticized for minimizing the epidemic of violence against Asian-Americans, who have been victims of nearly 4,000 reported hate crimes since the pandemic started.

Frustrated, public figures such as fashion designer Prabal Gurung persisted in denouncing the shootings and parallel violence. "Enough is enough," Gurung tweeted on Wednesday. "Yes, we are grieving, and we want you to grieve with us for these eight lives lost and countless others. We want you to feel our pain and the pain of many innocents elders, women and our people from the AAPI community who have been attacked and harmed."

In a lengthy Instagram post, restaurateur and film director Eddie Huang echoed Gurung's sentiments, writing, "This was a coordinated attack on multiple Asian businesses with 6 Asian victims. Stand with us, speak up with us, and if there is any humanity in you, recognize that our pain is yours as well. No one should be targeted and murdered because you don't like the color of their skin, PERIOD."

And reflecting Ascend's concerns, Asian business owners across the country told CNN that they now feel particularly vulnerable. "I have 18 employees, and I have run my salon for 25 years. I am scared," one unidentified nail salon owner from Long Island shared. "My husband told me that no matter how long I will live in the United States, I will never be seen as an American because of my Asian face."

The victims who died in Tuesday's attack have been identified as Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Hyeon Jeong Park and Julie Park. One man, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, survived, while two other victims who died in the shooting have yet to be named. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

YouTube Starts Checking for Copyright Violations as Videos Upload

News and Trends

TurboTax, H&R Block Customers Say Stimulus Checks Went to Wrong Accounts

News and Trends

Kanye West Is Now the Richest Black Man in American History With a Net Worth of More Than $6 Billion