HR Tech Startup HappyPlus Consulting Raises Angel Investment

March 19, 2021 2 min read

HappyPlus Consulting, an HR-tech company that allows measuring of happiness index in a company and provides solutions has raised an undisclosed amount of angel investment from a Dubai-based HNI.

The startup will be utilizing these funds to invest further in technology and expand their operations. The startup was founded in 2019 by Dr Ashish Ambasta to nurture the relationship between an employee and employer to achieve operational results and is now providing services to companies like Tata Steel LP division, Mahanagar Gas Limited, ABP Network, TM International (Logistics).

"The genesis of HappyPlus lied in one of the interviews of cricketer MS Dhoni where he mentioned about a meter to measure happiness while he evaded controversial questions. Though he was joking then, it made me think why can't there be something like a meter which can measure joy or happiness at one particular moment. Unwittingly, MSD inspired me and I started working on this idea. And now, after 7 years, HappyPlus is born," Ambasta said.

The firm is currently in talks with investors for another round of investments which will get closed in a few months from now.

Meanwhile, the firm is also building a strong team of senior professionals with a clear vision to develop and provide tools, techniques and solutions for creating happy habits for individuals in the organization.

"Our company is supported by science and an expert community of Psychologists, counsellors and analysts who help address mental wellbeing through qualitative and quantitative research coaching and mentoring programs," Ambasta concluded.