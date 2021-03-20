The Executive Selection: Zadig & Voltaire

March 20, 2021 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aptly named “The Real Wardrobe,” the house of Zadig & Voltaire has curated an entirely sustainable capsule range for its SS21 collection. Under the leadership of Zadig & Voltaire Creative Director Cecilia Bönström, the brand’s goal was to use natural and ecologically certified materials for the entire line.

Source: Zadig & Voltaire

And that, they did- it has sourced sustainable materials such as silk, organic and recycled cashmere, organic cotton, and environment-friendly yarn to create this urban, chic line.

Source: Zadig & Voltaire

The looks are modern and androgynous, which include a lightweight trench with a prominent collar, faded high-waisted jeans, and boots in bright colors. Whether you’re in the board room, or getting ready for your next Zoom, don’t be afraid to show off the real you with this label’s pieces.

