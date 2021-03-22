4 Best Electric Vehicle Choices In India

March 22, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The future of automotive engineering is electric, it was said. In fact, the way the world would commute would be completely electric in the years to come. And guess what, India has caught hold of the changing tide and is growing by the tick of the clock.

While many around the world have already made the shift to environment-friendly vehicles, Indians are just starting to appreciate the potential and usefulness of electric cars. In 2019-20, electric vehicle sales were up by 20 per cent.

If you looking for the best electric cars in India, you have stumbled on the right page. We have listed the best EV choices out there, both present and upcoming.

Tata Nexon EV

With a 3-Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, the Nexon EV is one of the most impressive EV SUVs out there. Its Li-ion Polymer battery is equipped with liquid cooling to ensure that temperatures remain relatively low even after a long drive. Even though it relies on electricity, this car can generate impressive peak powers of 127bhp. Tata Nexon EV is the brand’s first electric vehicle to feature Ziptron EV technology. Nexon EV is also the first homegrown fully electric compact SUV. Tata claims a driving range of 312km with the Nexon EV. The home charger takes around eight hours for a complete charge, while the fast-charging technology charges the Nexon EV batteries from 0 to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona is the Korean manufacturers first electric offering to the country. The electric SUV from the brand features the latest technology with maximum comfort to occupants. Hyundai Kona Electric has a claimed range of 452km on a single charge. The Kona EV comes enabled with fast charging which can juice up the SUV to 80 per cent charge in 60 minutes, and it takes six hours to charge from 0 to 100 per cent through a household wall charger.

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV is the second product from the brand. The electric SUV has been designed giving it many environmentally friendly cues, such as windmills and shaped wheels, among others. The MG ZS EV offers a maximum range of 340km on a single charge. MG ZS EV comes with fast-charging enabled, which allows for a 0 to 80 per cent charge in just 60 minutes through 50KW DC fast charger



Tata Tigor EV

If you thought the Nexon EV was the only attempt by Tata to stake a claim toward the definitive construct of the Indian market, think again. In the Tata Tigor EV, the brand that’s a household name in India has offered its first-ever sedan in a country that has shown a proclivity toward driving one. It is a compact machine that offers a bunch of features, such as a battery range of over 210km in a single charge and a 5.0-inch touch-screen infotainment, among others. And that’s not all; the brand arrives with two alternatives for charging the four wheeler, the first being a regular charger that perhaps takes up 12 hours to get the machine fully charged, and the other, a fast-charger, that juices up the car battery within or around two hours.