Brazil Fines Apple $2M for Shipping iPhones Without a Charger

Apple is also accused of misleading advertising, selling defective products, and unfair contract terms.
Apple has been slapped with a $2 million fine in Brazil for selling iPhones without a charger.

In addition to levying a hefty fine (10,546,442.48 Brazilian real), São Paulo-based consumer protection foundation Procon on Friday also accused Apple of misleading advertising, selling defective products, maintaining unfair contract terms, and not repairing a product still under warranty.

"Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid laws and institutions for consumer protection," Procon executive director Fernando Capez said in a statement. "It needs to respect these laws and these institutions." Cupertino did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment.

The iPhone 12 launched last year with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable, but no power adapter or earbuds as used to be typical. According to Apple, excluding the power adapter reduces the box size, allowing it to ship more at one time. Smaller packaging also helps reduce annual carbon emissions.

When Procon reportedly contacted Cupertino last year, asking for clarification, the company "never offered a convincing explanation," according to Brazilian news site Tilt. Apple can still appeal the decision, ask Procon to reevaluate, or duke it out in court.

Official 20W USB-C chargers are currently sold separately by Apple for 219 Brazilian real ($40). It's not inconceivable, though, that the company could ship the products together. France, for instance, insists that every mobile phone include some form of hands-free kit or headset in a bid to protect children under the age of 14 from exposure to electromagnetic waves. A 75,000 euro ($89,000) criminal fine was enough to convince Apple to ship its hardware with EarPods and a Lightning-to-USB-C cable.

