Run Windows Apps Natively on Your MacBook with This $20 Tool

In a perfect world, you could just buy one computer and be able to run all of the primary operating systems natively. Unfortunately, free enterprise exists and developers aren't exactly keen on letting competitors work on their hardware. But, again, free enterprise exists, which is why ingenious tools like CrossOver Windows App Liberator for Mac exist.

While there are plenty of clunky Windows emulators that you can run on your Mac, they're just that: clunky. CrossOver is arguably the easiest, most seamless way of running many Microsoft/Windows applications on your Mac. CrossOver, first and foremost, is not an emulator. Instead, it does the work of translating Windows commands into Mac commands so that you can run Windows software in a way that feels truly native. It works with loads of Windows software, from productivity and utility programs to games, all through a single application. It's a better, faster experience without the need for any additional licensing. Boot it up, and with just a click, you'll be running Windows apps in no time at all without any lag to speak of.

One happy buyer said, "Integrates really well [...] allowing me to use my favorite applications almost natively on MacOSX, some applications run even better than in Windows."

If you've ever had to switch between Mac and Windows programs, you know what a huge pain it is. Eliminate that headache from your life. Normally $39, you can get a one-year subscription to CrossOver Windows App Liberator for Mac for 49 percent off at just $19.99 today.

