The Executive Selection: Bô Barbershop

Named after its co-founders Bilal Kabbani and Oliver Zaitoun, Bô Barbershop is one of the newest additions to the men’s grooming niche in Dubai. Tucked away in The Bay Gate building in the city’s Business Bay neighborhood, Bô Barbershop greets you with plenty of character and charisma as soon as you enter its Fadi Sarieddine-designed interiors.

Maybe it’s because of the potted plants that can be seen all around the place, or perhaps it’s due to the blatantly obvious homages to the great outdoors that are littered within the space, but Bô Barbershop is almost instantly welcoming, emanating a sense of warmth that puts you in a relaxed state of mind the minute you walk in- and yes, the specialty coffee that they offer you (that’s from Dubai-based roastery, Nightjar, by the way) certainly adds to that feeling.

Source: Bô Barbershop

So, when you finally find yourself seated in one of the barbershop’s three Belmont chairs, you just know you’re going to be treated to a fine grooming experience- after all, all of the barbers here -led by Zaitoun himself- are extremely well-versed in the art of style and sophistication. Their process is precise, the products they use are immaculate, and they are tuned in to their respective customers- that’s the reason for the healthy banter that you’re bound to hear when you come to Bô Barbershop.

At the end of it all, you’re looking good, and you’re feeling good, and Kabbani and Zaitoun hope that you’d also be looking forward to your next visit to Bô Barbershop by then- I can confirm that their wish came true in my case!

