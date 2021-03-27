Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Bô Barbershop

Named after its co-founders Bilal Kabbani and Oliver Zaitoun, Bô Barbershop is one of the newest additions to the men's grooming niche in Dubai.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Bô Barbershop
Image credit: Bô Barbershop
Bô Barbershop

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Named after its co-founders Bilal Kabbani and Oliver Zaitoun, Bô Barbershop is one of the newest additions to the men’s grooming niche in Dubai. Tucked away in The Bay Gate building in the city’s Business Bay neighborhood, Bô Barbershop greets you with plenty of character and charisma as soon as you enter its Fadi Sarieddine-designed interiors.

Maybe it’s because of the potted plants that can be seen all around the place, or perhaps it’s due to the blatantly obvious homages to the great outdoors that are littered within the space, but Bô Barbershop is almost instantly welcoming, emanating a sense of warmth that puts you in a relaxed state of mind the minute you walk in- and yes, the specialty coffee that they offer you (that’s from Dubai-based roastery, Nightjar, by the way) certainly adds to that feeling.

Source: Bô Barbershop

So, when you finally find yourself seated in one of the barbershop’s three Belmont chairs, you just know you’re going to be treated to a fine grooming experience- after all, all of the barbers here -led by Zaitoun himself- are extremely well-versed in the art of style and sophistication. Their process is precise, the products they use are immaculate, and they are tuned in to their respective customers- that’s the reason for the healthy banter that you’re bound to hear when you come to Bô Barbershop.

At the end of it all, you’re looking good, and you’re feeling good, and Kabbani and Zaitoun hope that you’d also be looking forward to your next visit to Bô Barbershop by then- I can confirm that their wish came true in my case! 

Related: The Executive Selection: Julian's Barbershop

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Prepare to Succeed

The Biohackers Guide to Getting Sh*t Done

Lifestyle

Forget Towels. Try This Body Dryer After Showering (Perfect for Dogs Too).

Prepare to Succeed

4 Unusual Tips for Better Sleep You Can Try Tonight