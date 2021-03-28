Healthtech Startup B3 Digital Solutions Forays Into Precision Medicine To Cater Towards Treatment Of Cancer

March 28, 2021 4 min read

Given the COVID-19 crisis in the world today, there has been a strong focus on the need for innovation within the healthcare sector, and while this premise may be currently largely focused on battling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say that this level of invention and ingenuity is required across all branches of medicine as well.

This is the kind of philosophy that is governing the operations at healthtech startup B3 Digital Solutions, where founder and president Md. Azhar Siddiqui, along with his team located in the UAE, India, Ireland, and the UK, is aiming to contribute to improve the quality of life for people around the world by solving healthcare problems in collaboration with the global community in this industry. B3 Digital Solutions’ key offering today is its iFARM platform, which is a precision medicine and healthcare analytics platform catered toward the treatment of cancer.

Md. Azhar Siddiqui, founder and president, B3 Digital Solutions. Image courtesy: B3 Digital Solutions

Siddiqui describes iFARM as a custom-built clinical big data platform offering a number of user-friendly innovative solutions that use artificial intelligence models to manage different chronic health conditions, while also delivering value-based, long-term supportive and personalized healthcare. “Healthcare is no different from other industry reeling with complex challenges to maintain a balance between the quality of service delivered to every individual at an optimal cost, and the wellness of the population in an ecosystem of different entities, all coordinating and collaborating to deliver the best outcomes,” Siddiqui says. “We have tried to address aforesaid industry needs through a clinical, data-driven, decision support platform, with the federation of services and tools to digitize and build novel smart applications, following interoperability standards to integrate, code, and exchange clinical information laden with evidences at different points of care, seamlessly and accurately.”

Image courtesy: B3 Digital Solutions

And it does seem like Siddiqui and his team at B3 Digital Solutions are on the right track- besides being an enterprise whose solutions have been accepted by marquee healthcare providers in the region and overseas, global tech giants, major electronic medical record (EMR) vendors, and big pharmas, B3 Digital Solutions’ offerings have also been validated through it being a part of catalyst and acceleration programs around the world like Startupbootcamp in the UAE, Technology Hub (T-HUB) in India, Health Innovation Hub (HIH) in Ireland, TheHill in the UK, and others.

The road ahead is thus already looking bright, and Siddiqui, for his part, is looking forward to the journey of scaling up his business in the region, and beyond.

'Trep Talk: B3 Digital Solutions founder Md. Azhar Siddiqui on how to spark a great idea

1. Test and validate “If you think you have a great idea, put it to test- validate it before starting any development. Go ahead with the idea only if your target users say it would be a ‘must-have.’”

2. Build from the ground up “If you’re building a tech solution, avoid the temptation to outsource initially, and instead, hire a co-founder or a team with the requisite skills. Always think from a design perspective to avoid rework, and come up with a quality minimum viable product at the earliest.”

3. Money matters “As a business, plan your expenses diligently and wisely to keep the show running.”

4. Failure is not the end “Remember that even if you fail, you can learn from the hard lessons to spring back in to the game again.”

