News and Trends

Facebook Is Building 2 New Undersea Cables Called Echo and Bitfrost

The cables will provide new connections between the Asia-Pacific region and North America.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook has announced it's building two new undersea cables crossing the Java Sea in a bid to increase transpacific capacity by 70%.

The new cables are called Echo and Bitfrost, and they are the first transpacific cables to use a "new diverse route" across the Java Sea, with the end result being direct connections between Singapore, Indonesia, and North America.

Photo: FacebookPhoto: Facebook

As Reuters reports, Facebook is working with a number of local and global partners to build and install the cables. Echo is set to be completed in 2023 and involves Google and Indonesian telecommunications provider XL Axiata. Bitfrost will be completed in 2024 and involves Singaporean conglomerate Keppel as well as Telin, a subsidiary of South African telecommunications provider Telkom.

Related: Facebook Will Crack Down on Groups That Break Its Rules Repeatedly

For Indonesia, the new cable should help to bring more people online using broadband connections rather than relying on mobile data. Facebook already partnered with local telecom network Alita last year to deploy over 3,000km of fiber in 20 cities spread across Bali, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi. For Singapore, the new cable serves two main purposes: it supports Singapore’s digital growth and connectivity hub, and benefits Facebook's $1 billion data centerin the region, which it announced back in 2018.

Last week, the UK Royal Navy announced it was building a ship to protect the internet. With the massive investment going into new undersea cables, combined with how vital the internet has become during the pandemic, it won't be surprising if we see other nations deciding to launch their own ships to keep these cables safe.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Large Container Ship Finally Freed From Suez Canal

News and Trends

Elon Musk Suggests in Tweet That Tesla Could Be Bigger Than Apple in a Few Months, Then Deletes It

Future of Entrepreneurship

Harvard Study Finds Most Workers Would Rather Continue Working From Home