5 Best Sci-Fi movies or series to watch on Netflix this weekend!

April 2, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you’re sick of watching the same old dramas or if rom-coms were never your thing, Sci-Fis can be the perfect addition to your watchlist, and there are some that we think are truly worth watching. Even the same old sci-fis can be boring, but some listings on Netflix are paving ways for newer concepts.

Here are 5 gripping Sci-Fi movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend -

1. Snowpiercer

Created by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon, “Snowpiercer” starring Chris Evans is a sci-fi that explores human adaptation to a catastrophic climate change disaster. Occurring entirely on a train, this thriller takes us through the stories of the last few survivors of a blunderous climate experiment and a revolution that is to follow.

2. District 9

If aliens lived on earth with humans, how do you think the dynamics would function? District 9 is now on Netflix exploring exactly such a premise with a concentration camp holding aliens and a novel take on apartheid and social issues in the new dynamics of the world. A sci-fiction which has something subtle to say about society, just the thing we needed!

3. Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Killer Klowns is a show based on a scary invasion by aliens that happen to look like disproportionate clowns. A group of teenagers find out that a suspicious comet carries these aliens and this classic horror film proceeds to show how these clowns have everyone in laughter, well, until they get a hold of you, that is!

4. The Cloverfield Paradox

This 2018 space station movie is the story of space research to cope with global warfare. Stumbling upon an alternative reality, the film explores a major plot twist in the Cloverfield universe, where an uncertain ending is in store with colliding dimensions of their own existence.

5. Doom

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Doom is a live-action series inspired by its PC game. Based on the story of space marines sent to Marks these you are taken through the plot of scientists experimenting with some risky notions and how they explore the endangerment of life.