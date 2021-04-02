Entertainment

5 Best Sci-Fi movies or series to watch on Netflix this weekend!

A good Sci-Fi film is exactly what you need to stimulate your mind and keep yourself hooked to, with a gripping storyline. A bunch of new shows and movies on Netflix are changing the Sci-Fi horizon with new plots and concepts, and are MUST-WACTH!
Next Article
5 Best Sci-Fi movies or series to watch on Netflix this weekend!
Image credit: Pixabay
Representational

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Features Editor
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you’re sick of watching the same old dramas or if rom-coms were never your thing, Sci-Fis can be the perfect addition to your watchlist, and there are some that we think are truly worth watching. Even the same old sci-fis can be boring, but some listings on Netflix are paving ways for newer concepts.

Here are 5 gripping Sci-Fi movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend -

1. Snowpiercer

Created by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon, “Snowpiercer” starring Chris Evans is a sci-fi that explores human adaptation to a catastrophic climate change disaster. Occurring entirely on a train, this thriller takes us through the stories of the last few survivors of a blunderous climate experiment and a revolution that is to follow. 

2. District 9

If aliens lived on earth with humans, how do you think the dynamics would function? District 9 is now on Netflix exploring exactly such a premise with a concentration camp holding aliens and a novel take on apartheid and social issues in the new dynamics of the world. A sci-fiction which has something subtle to say about society, just the thing we needed!

3. Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Killer Klowns is a show based on a scary invasion by aliens that happen to look like disproportionate clowns. A group of teenagers find out that a suspicious comet carries these aliens and this classic horror film proceeds to show how these clowns have everyone in laughter, well, until they get a hold of you, that is! 

4. The Cloverfield Paradox

This 2018 space station movie is the story of space research to cope with global warfare. Stumbling upon an alternative reality, the film explores a major plot twist in the Cloverfield universe, where an uncertain ending is in store with colliding dimensions of their own existence.

5. Doom

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Doom is a live-action series inspired by its PC game. Based on the story of space marines sent to Marks these you are taken through the plot of scientists experimenting with some risky notions and how they explore the endangerment of life.

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entertainment

5 High-Rated Amazon Prime Original Shows for Holi Weekend

Entertainment

New Indian OTT Arrivals That You Would Love To Binge In 2021

Entertainment

5 Lessons 'The Queen's Gambit' Teaches Us About Achieving Greatness in Life