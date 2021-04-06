Crejo.Fun Gets Backing Of Matrix, Binny Bansal-Backed 021 Capital

April 6, 2021 1 min read

Stealth mode edtech startup Crejo.Fun has secured $3 million in pre-seed funding round from Matrix Partners India and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal-backed venture capital firm 021 Capital, according to a report.

It plans to use the funding to develop extracurricular courses with a focus on SPICE—social, physical, intellectual, creative, and emotional—development of children in order to promote holistic growth, added the report.

The company was founded by IIM-Bengaluru alumni Vikas Bansal and Ankit Agarwal last year and is an upcoming digital extracurricular learning platform to help in the holistic development of children.

It is an upcoming digital extracurricular learning platform that aims to help children discover their passions and interests through creative learning. Its sessions are conducted live by expert instructors, who focus on fun and engagement to help children get comfortable and practice as they develop individuality around their unique expression of interests.