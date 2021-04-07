News and Trends

The Youngest Billionaire Is No Longer Kylie Jenner - It's an 18-Year-Old From Germany

As of October 2020, Jenner's net worth was listed at $700 million.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

An 18-year-old from Germany has displaced model and television personality Kylie Jenner as this year's youngest billionaire, Forbes reports. Jenner, 23, was the youngest billionaire on last year's list, but did not make the cut this year. In 2019, she was controversially named the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 following the success of Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics, but as of October 2020, Forbes listed her net worth at $700 million

Little is known about Kevin David Lehmann, who inherited his father's 50% stake in German drugstore chain dm-drogerie markt. According to Forbes, the stake's value comes out to about $3.3 billion. The second-youngest billionaire is 24-year-old Chinese national Wang Zelong, who inherited a $1.5 billion stake in pigment production business CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co.

Related: Kim Kardashian West Joins Estranged Husband Kanye West on Billionaires List

In fact, among those who were listed as billionaires and are in their 20s, just four were self-made. They include 26-year-old Austin Russell (a Stanford dropout who founded laser lidar startup Luminar technologies) and the 28-year-old DoorDash founders Stanley Tang and Andy Fang. Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, rounds out the exclusive list, making his $8.7 billion fortune as the founder of trading firm Alameda Research and crypto derivative trading platform FTX.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Here's How to Check If Your Phone Number Was Leaked in the Massive Facebook Breach

News and Trends

Black Manager Sues Amazon Over Alleged Discrimination, Sexual Assault and Harassment

News and Trends

The Race to Covid-19 Vaccine Passports, and Where You Can Get Yours