Fintech Company Finder Acquires GoBear

April 8, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Australia-based global fintech company Finder, founded in Australia in 2006, has announced on Thursday to have acquired the GoBear brand as it accelerates its global expansion.

The purchase cements Finder’s presence as a key financial comparison platform in Southeast Asia following three years of activity in the region.

“We are thrilled to have the GoBear brand join the Finder Group and to be able to serve customers in Southeast Asia under this well-known brand,” said Frank Restuccia, founder and global chief executive officer, Finder, who owns Finder alongside fellow Australians Fred Schebesta and Jeremy Cabral.

Finder’s acquisition of the GoBear brand includes trademark and digital assets including domains, website content, and social channels in seven markets: Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

“Like Finder, GoBear has been committed to improving the financial wellbeing of its audience, with over 55 million people who have visited its website since its launch in 2015 to make better-informed decisions. Finder’s mission is to help people all over the world make better financial decisions and we’re excited to ramp up our offering to the region through a recognized brand like GoBear,” Restuccia further remarked.

The GoBear brand will continue to operate via social media and email channels, however, the website content will now form part of finder.com and its local services.

“We see Finder as playing an important role in the financial ecosystem to help Asian consumers make decisions that are right for them when it comes to financial products and services,” he added.

Live in more than 80 countries and servicing more than 10 million consumers globally every month, Finder is a fast-growing financial comparison platform. With offices in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, and the Philippines, Finder is rapidly expanding and launching around the globe.

Globally, Finder compares more than 200 different verticals ranging from personal finance products such as credit cards, home loans, and savings accounts to online shopping, cryptocurrency, and share trading, and is rapidly expanding into new areas every week.

“Both Finder and GoBear believe in the importance of improving people’s financial health. We are happy to see that the GoBear brand will continue to live on and it will be exciting to see where Finder will bring it next,” commented Jinnee Lim, chief strategy officer, GoBear.

With Southeast Asia home to 438 million unbanked consumers, there is a significant opportunity for growth as digital financial services are set to grow to a $60 billion business by 2025.