6-Foot Lizard Wreaks Havoc in Godzilla-Like Fashion at a 7-Eleven

April 8, 2021 2 min read

Shoppers at a 7-Eleven in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, saw an unlikely customer strolling through the aisles.

According to USA Today, a six-foot Asian water monitor lizard made its way into the mini mart on Tuesday. A video shows the animal walking through the store before proceeding to climb up the shelves. In the video, people can be heard shouting as the animal knocked down grocery items on its way to the top shelf. After the event, the news outlet reported that the animal was captured and later released into the wild. The lizard allegedly came from a nearby canal.

Facebook user Jejene Narumpa posted a video of the event on Tuesday, which has since been reshared nearly 7,000 times. The event has also garnered viral attention from social media platforms like Twitter.

These creatures aren't exactly a rarity in Thailand, as monitor lizards are common throughout the region. The Asian water monitor is the most frequently encountered monitor lizard in the country.

Some people expressed their shock at the event.

"I would have freaked!" one Facebook user wrote.

Some took pity on the animal.

"Poor thing! Must be frightened!!" another commented.

Others decided to take a lighthearted perspective on the situation.

"I can't believe they let him in without a mask," one Twitter user joked.

