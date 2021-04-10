The Executive Selection: Lindberg

April 10, 2021 2 min read

A family-run business led by architect MAA Henrik Lindberg, Lindberg is an eyewear brand founded in the 1960s by Poul-Jørn Lindberg who wanted to introduce a new line of eyewear. Individually crafted and hand-finished by eye specialists, the brand created pieces off a simple philosophy: one must see the face, not the spectacles. It also incorporated the use of titanium -an uncommon alloy used at the time- which had distinct properties of lightness and flexibility, and at the same time, able to colored, opening a wide opportunity for frames to be in various hues.

Source: Lindberg

With frames constructed from lightweight, strong and flexible titanium metal and bearing the signature hinge design, Lindberg’s frames are the lightest and comfortable eyewear you’ll get your hands on. And now the Danish brand is diving in to creating fully customized, personalized and bespoke frames to its regional clientele- a testament to its core element of catering its frames to suit the wearer’s individual preferences. To make it a truly personal statement, each eyewear is embossed with a unique identity number, as well as having the option to engrave it with the wearer’s name onto the frame.

Source: Lindberg

Ranging from oversized sunglasses, to sleek round specs in clean and minimalist composition, there’s one for every wearer. And if you’d like, you could also go for pieces that incorporates truly luxe materials such as 18-carat gold, Argyle diamonds and buffalo horn.

