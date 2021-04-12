News and Trends

How Immigrant Investors Are Rebuilding the U.S. Supply Chain

Coming from non-traditional backgrounds, immigrant and minority VCs are open to investing into overlooked niches. Three newly-established funds are aiming to foster sustainability within the global supply chain, which has recently been disrupted by the pandemic.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on The Vertical

Brian Aoaeh, co-founder of REFASHIOND Ventures, a new early-stage fund, believes transforming supply chains has become the most attractive investment in the post-COVID era. According to Aoaeh, “Companies now understand just how fragile their supply chains are.” 

The idea to focus on supply chain technology first emerged in the fashion industry, but Aoaeh and his co-founder Lisa Morales soon spotted an opportunity to expand it across all sectors. They announced the fund’s launch in March 2021, and are looking to raise $10 million.

Related: The 5 Advantages You Have If You're an Immigrant Entrepreneur

“We bring early startup founders without deep background in the industry together with industry executives who don’t necessarily know how far the technology has come,” Aoaeh said.

Another new fund, Supply Change Capital, goes “beyond communities” and invests in “the third wave of everything else” — spices, beans, proteins, cocoa, and more. The fund’s co-founder, Normay Cadena, is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. She believes in supporting sustainable food brands created by multicultural founders. 

Launched in 2020, Supply Change Capital focuses on a new wave of entrepreneurs who “aren’t using high fructose corn syrup in their ingredients.” Cadena and her co-founder, Shayna Harris, discovered that over the next two decades, the food industry’s investment potential will surpass $100 billion. 

Supply Change Capital concentrates their efforts on food and foodtech for multicultural citizens. According to Nielsen, this demographic drives almost all of U.S. population growth. By 2045, minorities could become “the majority” of American citizens.

Food, organic ingredients, and maintaining a sustainable supply chain became the priority for another $25 million immigrant-run fund. Amadeo was launched in 2020 by Katya Kohen, a Russian emigre, and Diego Berrio, originally from Colombia. One of the fund’s early investments is LiveKuna, which works directly with Ecuadorian farmers to produce chia and quinoa snacks, as well as Apiterra, a New York-based raw honey company.  

Katya Kohen noted that consumer brands with sustainable supply chains became a safe bet in a time of crisis. “In a recession, it’s important to buy a four-dollar coffee to comfort yourself: it’s the kind of luxury you can afford,” she said. “That is why most of our brands, especially long-lasting shelf products, such as honey and snacks, showed growth during COVID.”

Although new immigrant VCs have a unique vision, neither raising funds nor sourcing deals is easy. Running a VC fund as a Latina can be “a lonely place,” shared Normay Cadena, in an interview. “Latinos as a whole manage only about 1% of assets under management and venture capital, it’s a tiny number,” she added.

It’s important to differentiate your fund, believes Katya Kohen. After working on Wall Street for many years, she says she is used to being the only woman — and the only immigrant — in the room. “When we started fundraising and holding meetings, big investors would treat me like a little girl, but only before I opened my mouth to share our strategy and our approach to funding, a revenue-based model,” she added. 

An immigrant background became a driving force behind Aoaeh’s efforts. He said he learned a lot about persistence and entrepreneurship from his grandfather, a farmer who comes from a small village in northern Ghana. 

“As a young man, he suffered a debilitating illness, which left him with chronic rheumatoid arthritis,” Aoaeh said. “There are plenty of things you can’t control in farming, such as rain, but, remarkably, every year he had the biggest harvest in the village.” Thanks to this experience, Aoaeh is focusing on the things he can improve, not the uncertainty of the market.

Prior to launching REFASHIOND Ventures, Aoaeh and Morales developed a global support community and a network of 33,000 tech enthusiasts, called The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation. The organization started as a meetup in New York City. Soon, people from other cities and countries reached out, asking if they could set up something similar. Aoaeh realized that international founders were looking for networks they could tap into while launching their businesses in the U.S. His fund is now planning to source deals from this international community.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Leadership Books
Use code LEAD2021 through 4/10/21 to save on our collection of must-read leadership books, including:
  • Think Big, Act Bigger
  • Stress-Less Leadership
  • Dynamic Communication
  • And more
Save Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Google Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin Are Now Worth More Than $100 Billion, Making Them 2 of Only 8 Centibillionaires in the World

News and Trends

1 Out of 3 Workers Are Ready to Quit Their Jobs If Asked to Return to the Office, Study Says

News and Trends

Asian American Businesses Owners Are Battling the Pandemic on Two Fronts and Searching for Answers at the Same Time