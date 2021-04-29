The 5 Best Digital Marketing Strategies to Empower Your Business

April 29, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How digital marketing can change the game

Digital marketing is cost-effective and easily measured. With analytics, you can see near real-time results. You can also employ A/B testing and experiment until you find what works best for your particular business. Digital marketing allows you to move more rapidly than ever before. Plus, you’re able to forge more personal relationships with potential customers.

Related: Here's How to Plan Your Digital-Marketing Strategy and Set Budget ...

Digital marketing strategies

1. Create a killer content strategy

80% of shoppers say they prefer to receive company information via articles over advertisements. That means they’d prefer to gather information about your brand organically rather than through ads. What’s more, educating buyers has been proven to help convert sales. So take time to study your analytics and your competition. Make a list of topics that relate to your business and your target audience. Then, create content that aims to provide value to your customers. Whether you share the content on your blog or social media, be sure to track how it does and adjust your content plan as you go. Pay close attention to shares and tags - this type of organic spreading is key.

2. Make the most of your email list

Email marketing can have an ROI as high as $44 for every $1 spent. There’s huge potential there. So focus on building your email list - offer a discount or free download in exchange for emails. Host contests and giveaways, and shamelessly plug your newsletter. As you plan your email marketing strategy, keep subject lines short and make emails interactive with gifs and polls. With emails, short and sweet is the name of the game. Include personalized details and make sure it’s mobile-friendly. Finally, make sure you have a strong landing page for any click throughs, so you can close the sale.

3. Use social media to create relationships

Most people under the age of 65 are on at least one social media platform. Social media is an excellent place to share content and build a reputation. Customers use social media to inform their purchasing decisions as well: 54% of people on social media use it to research before purchasing. 71% say social media referrals make them more likely to purchase. So don’t miss out on the free advertising you get from having social media profiles. While you’re there, study the analytics and demographics to ensure you’re sharing the right content for your target audience.

4. Step up for a social cause

If you’re not sure what to share on your blog or social media, share about any social causes you stand for. Maybe you donate a portion of sales to a certain charity. Maybe you have a monthly volunteer day for your employees. Perhaps you're going plastic-free with your packaging - whatever it is, share content that relates to the cause. Share why you care and how your audience can get involved. Most importantly, share how you’ll continue to support in the future and the impact of your support.

5. Use remarketing/retargeting

Have you ever googled something and then seen ads for it everywhere afterward? That’s because of remarketing, also known as retargeting. Using this tactic makes site visitors 70% more likely to buy. It works by displaying ads on other sites to people who have already visited your webpage, urging them to head back and buy that item they were looking at. It’s an effective way to ensure you don’t miss out on potential sales.

Related: Here's How You Can Have a Perfect Digital Marketing Plan

Final thoughts

Digital marketing is a powerful tool that you should should keep in your repertoire. There are several areas to focus on, so try not to get overwhelmed, especially if you own a small business. Start with one and work your way out. Most importantly, track your progress by studying analytics and be open to adjusting your plan as need be. When you share content that your customer base wants to see, the results will follow. What can you do to up your digital marketing game today?

Related: 4 Sure-Fire Digital Marketing Strategies To Use in 2021