10 Must-Learn Skills to Build a Successful E-commerce Business

E-commerce grew by 44 percent in 2020, and it's unlikely to slow down anytime soon. The pandemic forced many businesses to shift to online selling, and the resulting boom has shown just how viable ecommerce is for companies in many industries.

If you're thinking about getting in on the ecommerce craze, it's still a great time to do it. But if you decide to do so, it's worth learning some skills to ensure you can help your business thrive.

1. Copywriting

Outstanding copy can make the difference between a visitor and a customer. In this 20-hour bundle, you'll learn pro copywriting tricks and tips for any medium.

2. SEO

There are many ways to increase traffic to your website, but few are as cost-effective as search engine optimization (SEO). In this bundle, you'll learn how to overhaul your site from both a technical and practical standpoint to rank highly for the keywords that are most valuable to your business. Before you know it, your site will soar up the Google search rankings.

3. Facebook Marketing

Don't have the time to overhaul your SEO strategy? Well, paid marketing works well too! Learn how to effectively leverage one of the world's largest advertising networks in this bundle. From paid Facebook Ad campaigns to engaging smartly with fans of your brand, this bundle covers it all.

4. Graphic Design

Creativity is key in ecommerce, as you try to make your marketing materials and store stand out from the masses. In this extensive bundle, you'll get up to speed with all aspects of the Adobe Creative Cloud to supercharge your marketing, improve your web design, and much more.

5. Email Marketing

When it comes to digital marketing, email is still king. In this 13-hour bundle, you'll learn cold-calling email etiquette and strategies, how to build an email list, and marketing skills to grow your sales.

6. Google Analytics

Google Analytics is the leading free web analytics platform in the world. This powerful tool gives you incredible insight into your website so you can see what visitors are looking at, what they're buying, and what they're overlooking. In this bundle, you'll learn how to use GA to make valuable insights to improve your site experience.

7. Product Photography

Imagery is crucial for any high-quality ecommerce website. Just think of your favorite ecommerce sites — they all have great product and lifestyle imagery that tells a compelling story. In this bundle, you'll learn how to take beautiful photos and edit them to meet your needs.

8. Accounting

Of course, your business needs money, but there's a lot more to it than that. If you're not sure how to properly keep your books, produce profit and loss sheets, and forecast your financial future, it's worth getting an accounting education. Here, you'll learn business accounting from a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

9. Project Management

Efficiency is crucial for all small businesses, especially in the crowded ecommerce space. Whether you're releasing a new feature on your site or working on a project to improve operations, this bundle will help you do it more efficiently. You'll get crash courses in Six Sigma, Agile, Jira, and other top project management fundamentals.

10. Microsoft Excel

Ecommerce businesses generate a ton of data. Learn how to harness and analyze that data like a pro in this 90-hour bundle. From organizing data in Excel, to digging into insights with Power BI, to visualizing with Tableau, and more, you'll become a master of your data.

