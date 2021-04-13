Fastenal Is Why You Should Be Worried About The Broad Market

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) reported a decent FQ1 but the report is a great example of what we have begun to fear in the market. The results were completely as expected, margins are under pressure, and costs are rising throughout the supply chain.

