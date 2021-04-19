Cloud Computing

Mastering Cloud Computing With This 22-Course Training Bundle Covering AWS, Azure, Cisco, and CompTIA

Get the kind of technical education every 21st century technical consultant should have.
Mastering Cloud Computing With This 22-Course Training Bundle Covering AWS, Azure, Cisco, and CompTIA
Image credit: olia danilevich/Pexels

The business world has changed dramatically in the 21st century. Today, it's not enough to have strong business acumen and great people skills. It's a more technical world than ever, and even founders can benefit from having important technical skills. Business is done over networks and in the cloud these days, and if you want to demystify what that all means and identify opportunities for your business to scale and save money, check out The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle.

This massive bundle includes 22 courses and more than 240 hours of content covering leading IT skills certifications in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, and CompTIA. If you've ever wanted to get a technical education, this is the place to do it.

You'll learn from instructors like network engineer, Lazaro Diaz (4.3/5 instructor rating), cloud consultant, Neil Anderson (4.7/5 rating), and cloud architect, Anand Nednur (4.3/5 rating)–experts who know their stuff. You'll delve into the AWS platform and global infrastructure, and learn how to develop cloud solutions for real-time problems. There are courses dedicated to using AWS for DevOps and more general cloud computing concepts through CompTIA and Google Cloud Platform. You'll also learn how to network enterprise-level systems using Cisco technology and understand how to secure entire networks, thanks to CompTIA's Security+ Certification prep course.

In one place, you'll learn how to deploy a complete cloud infrastructure, develop a DevOps continuous improvement pipeline, secure your enterprise network, and much more. It's absolutely everything you need to know about running a tech-based company.

Become the technical founder you always knew you could be. Right now, The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle is on sale for just $72.20 for a limited time with promo code: WELOVEMOM.

