Chrissy Teigen Is Back on Twitter: 'It Feels Terrible to Silence Yourself'

April 16, 2021

Following a short absence from Twitter, model and television personality is back.

Teigen walked back on her decision to permanently leave Twitter on Friday, telling her followers that she felt "terrible" for not being able to express herself on the platform.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she tweeted. "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

Last month, Teigen, who has already re-accumulated more than 13.7 million followers as of this writing, announced her departure from Twitter, reasoning that she no longer found it beneficial.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she wrote. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

The model often shared an intimate look into her personal life with husband and singer John Legend. She also notably got into feuds with President Donald Trump and Pizzagate conspiracists who had accused her and Legend of heading a nonexistent pedophile ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria. As a result of frequent cyberbullying, Teigen blocked nearly a million followers, she said last year.

Upon her return to Twitter, one fellow user asked Teigen to catch them up on what they had missed. In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, the celebrity couldn't help but respond with a little bit of humor. "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles," she joked.