About Mital Makadia
Mital Makadia is a partner at Grellas Shah LLP, and co-founder of startup dispute mediation service Solvd4. A TechCrunch-verified lawyer, she provides counsel on a variety of corporate and transactional matters, equity financings, M&A, and commercial and intellectual property for her clients.
Starting a Business
So Your Co-Founder is Threatening to Quit Unless You Give Them More Equity. What Should You Do?
As a startup attorney with 15 years of experience, I see startup and founder dispute scenarios on a daily basis.