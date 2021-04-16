Entrepreneur Index

Jeff Bezos Wants Amazon to Start Treating Employees Better

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos calls for employees to be treated better as he transitions to the executive chairman position.
Next Article
Jeff Bezos Wants Amazon to Start Treating Employees Better
Image credit: Eric Baradat | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos has called on the company to treat its employees better in his final letter at the helm of the online retailer. Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will be taking over the company, and Bezos will be moving to the executive chairman position.

Amazon wins the union vote

In his letter, Bezos envisioned the company's future and committed to expanding its well-known obsession for treating its customers well to its employees. He called attention to the recent vote to unionize at Amazon's Bessemer, Ala. warehouse, adding that it is an example of why the online retailer must deal with problems in its workforce.

Amazon won the union vote by a margin of two to one last week. If it had been successful, it would have been the first Amazon location in the U.S. to unionize.

Bezos noted that the results were "lopsided" and said the company's "direct relationship with employees is strong, but that it's clear to him that "we need a better vision for how we create value for employees — a vision for their success."

According to CNBC, Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union President Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement that the vote at amazon triggered a conversion about the way Amazon treats its workers. He said that Bezos' "admission today demonstrates that what we have been saying about workplace conditions is correct." However, he added that the CEO's admission won't change anything and that employees need a union, "not just another Amazon public relations effort in damage control."

Amazon to be obsessed with employees too

The online retailer's core leadership principles include a statement that it is "customer obsessed." Bezos said that going forward, he wants Amazon to act the same way toward its workers.

"We have always wanted to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company," Bezos wrote. "We won't change that. It's what got us here. But I am committing us to an addition. We are going to be Earth's Best Employer and Earth's Safest Place to Work."

The CEO also denied allegations that the online retailer has built a harsh culture and work environment at its warehouses. Bezos said their workers "are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated as robots," adding, "That's not accurate."

What's next for Bezos?

When he takes over the executive chairman position, he wants to focus on improving safety at Amazon's warehouses. About 40% of work-related injuries are strains or sprains, mostly from repetitive motions and common among new workers.

To reduce such injuries, the online retailer is working on automated work schedules which move employees through a variety of jobs that use various groups of muscles and tendons. Amazon plans to start deploying the system later this year.

Amazon is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Nvidia Shares Up 11% This Week On New Supercomputing Chip

Entrepreneur Index

Ford CEO Takes a Jab at Tesla for Treating Customers Like Guinea Pigs

Entrepreneur Index

Why NVIDIA Stock is a Buy After Investor Day