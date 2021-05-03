News and Trends

Angela Simmons Shares Her Growth and Development as a Millennial Businesswoman

The daughter of Run-DMC premiered her lifestyle series, 'Just Angela,' last month.
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

Angela Simmons is the daughter of Run-DMC’s Rev. Run and niece of Russell Simmons. She is accustomed to delving into business pursuits while living her life in the public’s eye. However, nearly any woman can be inspired by a can-do attitude. In an interview with REVOLT Angela discussed her entrepreneurial growth.

Just Angela is Simmons’ lifestyle series which premiered last month. The website mentions that viewers can get to know the real Angela Simmons. She will discuss her love for owning and supporting Black-owned businesses on the show’s May 18 airing on Aspire TV. Thus, the theme of entrepreneurship is being cross-promoted.

The REVOLT interview pointed out that Angela’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2007 with the Pastry shoe line. Angela founded it with her sister, Vanessa Simmons. Last year, Angela launched Simmons Beauty. The website features items such as advanced complexion brightening bamboo masks, toner, facial oil, and skin tonic.

“I just wanted to do something that I love to do and skincare, especially being at home, we had a lot of time to do whatever we needed, right? Facials, masks, a lot of sitting around. I was like, you know what, I’ve always loved it and I just felt like it was time to go forward with it…” Angela said in the REVOLT  interview.

Angela also said that she learned to readjust in business, value changing things, and learning and growing within entrepreneurship. When she was asked to provide business tips, Angela’s advice centered around sticking with an idea, even if a person does not feel supported.

“And to believe in yourself more than anyone else around you. It’s good to have support, but it’s nice to really believe in yourself, so I would say definitely really believe in yourself,” Angela said to REVOLT.

