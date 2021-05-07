Amp up Movie Night This Summer Outdoors with These Kodak Deals

May 7, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is almost here, and if you're keen on making up for lost time, you can amp up the neighborhood every week with an outdoor movie night. These products from Kodak make it easier than ever to turn your backyard into a full-fledged theater. Check them out.

KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector

Play anything you want with the Kodak FLIK X7! It projects in 720p quality onto a 16:9 screen that expands up to 150". Rest it on a table or tripod in the backyard and play movies or shows via your smartphone, laptop, smart TV, USB, or HDMI input. The travel-friendly design and built-in speakers make it easy to set up for an outdoor movie night.

Get the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector for $89.99.

Kodak 12Ft Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen

This weather-resistant 12-foot screen includes its own air pump and inflates within minutes. The behemoth gives you an enormous screen that you can set up anywhere in your backyard for movie night, or even tether in your pool if you're feeling fancy. Watch shows, movies, and more in a 16:9 inflatable widescreen format on a screen that has earned a 4.7-star rating from Amazon.

Get the Kodak 12Ft Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen for $189.99.

Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector With Luma App

Go above and beyond for movie night with the cinema-quality imaging of the Kodak Luma 350. This mini projector boasts onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile-to-screen mirroring, USB, and HDMI hookups for extensive compatibility, and you can even use the onboard control options to browse the web, stream Netflix, and more. The 200-lumen lamp even projects in daylight, and reaches up to 16.7 million colors in crystal-clear, 4K detail onto a screen of up to 200 inches. It's truly like putting a theater in your backyard.

Get the Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector With Luma App for $299.99.

Prices subject to change.