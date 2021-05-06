Gurgaon-based Advantage Club Goes Global

May 6, 2021 3 min read

Gurgaon-based AI-driven platform Advantage Club for driving employee engagement on Thursday announced its global expansion. The company's vision is to allocate majorly into Southeast Asian markets, which has experienced some of the highest growth rates in the world. The company has launched its technology platform-as-a-service in over 70 countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, the US, the UK, and others.

Advantage Club is an employee-centric organization that offers partner companies curated deals, rewards, and offers for their employees from thousands of international and domestic brands.

"This is a huge milestone for us considering that it took us less than four years to go global. After a successful business runway in India, we realized that this unexplored and untapped industry has a huge potential not just in our nation but across the world," said Sourabh Deorah, chief executive officer and co-founder, Advantage Club.

The platform brings rewards and recognition, perks, financial wellness, and employee engagement initiatives, all under a single app. Even in an unprecedented era with unprecedented challenges, Advantage Club has been able to sustain, grow and serve its clients with several new services launched to address the need of an hour. The company had recorded a growth rate of 300 per cent in the fiscal year 2020-2021 and continues to emerge as the leader in the segment.

"The Southeast Asian market is our major focus as the region has major enterprises and white collared jobs are mainstays in the economy. Furthermore, Southeast Asian economies have shown strong GDP growth in recent years and have seen significant advances in growth rates and employment levels. The new workforce entering the Southeast Asian economies gives us a significant opportunity to make our mark and accord our services just like we did in India," Deorah further added.

Launched in 2016, Advantage Club runs a corporate discount platform and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution. When corporates enroll with Advantage Club, they get access to exclusive offers from over 10000 brands, including Samsung, Faasos, PNB Housing, Myntra, Apollo Pharmacy, among others.

With over 370 corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, EY, Technotree, DXC, Maruti Suzuki, Punjab National bank, and Mphasis, Advantage Club is leading the $10 billion market in SE Asia.