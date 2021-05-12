Top 3 Apps To Help Boost Your Business

May 12, 2021 3 min read

Entrepreneur India

Productivity tools, software and business intelligent programs have become all too popular for budding businesses to boost their growth, organization, scalability, and several other aspects. What if you could skip the hassle of lengthy configurations and setups, and handy apps could help to boost your business?

Apps have for the major part overtaken the place of complex software, tools and even customer care professionals for the quick help they are able to extend. With a one click download from the App Store or Play Store perhaps even your business could take a quick boost. Here are three apps that you can help you boost your business, and help scale it further in 2021:

1. ShipStation

So, you’ve got your business setup, products listed, and shipping is a big headache. ShipStation is a one-stop app for selling and shipping products online that can streamline your entire e-commerce machinery. You can focus on your products while the app takes care of the rest.

Standout Features:

● Cloud-based, easy to use application compatible with Shopify and WooCommerce.

● Get order alerts, process orders, print shipment labels, and track them on the go.

● Customized shipping labels and order process for your specific business.

Pricing:

You can purchase a starting plan at a steal of $9 per month.

2. DocuSign

Officially authenticating documents as and when needed is a tough task in the digital era. To be honest, no one has the time anymore to physically get documents signed, especially not if you’re trying to run a new business. DocuSign is a handy app that helps you collect signatures online or through a remote device. Your clients or employees can remotely sign documents, that too securely.

Standout Features:

● No in-person signatures required, complete remote functionality.

● Integrations with other tools such as Google and Microsoft.

● Digital encryption and decryption of signatures that can be officially binding for business purposes.

Pricing:

Get a starter plan at $10 per month, and get official documents in order.

3. Quickbooks

Another important aspect of handling a small business is finances. While your ideas might be great, and you know how to drive the brand, finance management isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Many businesses lag behind trying to tussle with their finances, and Quickbooks is an app that can help you take care of the same. You can connect your banking platforms, and digital wallets with real-time expenses and business finances to keep everything in order.

Standout Features:

● Link PayPal, Bank Accounts, and other payment wallets to your business finance data.

● Track expenses, profits, losses, invoices, employee tabs and much more.

● Advanced features to upload receipt images, and keep records for tax purposes.

Pricing:

Sort your finances with a stater plan at $7.50 per month.

You’d never know how apps could change your business horizon, unless you try these top listers as your business partners!