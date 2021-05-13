Print Anything, Anywhere with This Clever Smartphone Pocket Printer

May 13, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs tend to be creative beings. Depending on your business, that creativity may very well be the lifeblood of your business. Whether you're building your brand through social media posting or designing practical products, your creativity is only as powerful as the tools you're using. When you've got a PoooliPrint™ L1 Inkless Pocket Printer you can literally create anywhere.

From quickly producing a product mockup for a potential investor to giving a manufacturer specs to reference and much more, the world's most versatile pocket printer is incredibly useful. With its 1.9" width and 200dpi definition, this remarkable printer lets you print anything from your device, wherever you are, without sacrificing quality. The compact printer is equipped with ZeroInk that lets you print memories or notes directly from your smartphone. It can even print pictures so you can turn all those cute pictures of your dog into handouts.

With the Poooli App, you can edit and print images, pictures, to-do lists, notes, and more from any smartphone instantly so you always have a paper reference to work with. All of the printed materials are water-resistant, oil proof, and scratch-free and the detachable beak doubles as a magnet or card holder to display your print-outs anywhere. It even has an extensive 24-hour battery life and can be charged any time using a USB charger. And, since it's literally pocket-sized, it's extremely easy to store or keep on you for any time you might need it. It's so convenient, it's earned 4.1 stars on Amazon on thousands of reviews.

Print out anything you need, anywhere you are. Normally $144, you can get the PoooliPrint™ L1 Inkless Pocket Printer for just $69.99 when you use promo code PRINT10 at checkout.

