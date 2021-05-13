News and Trends

Mark Cuban Hits Back at Elon Musk, Says Mavs Will Still Accept Bitcoin

Mark Cuban took to Twitter to share his take on Bitcoin.
Next Article
Mark Cuban Hits Back at Elon Musk, Says Mavs Will Still Accept Bitcoin
Image credit: Ronald Martinez | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Cuban took to Twitter to share his take on Bitcoin after Elon Musk sent shares of the cryptocurrency plummeting upon his announcement that Tesla would no longer be accepting the coin as a payment option.

Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, said that despite Musk’s opinion, the Mavs would still accept Bitcoin (as well as other crypto coins Ether and Dogecoin) as payment.

“We know that replacing Gold as a store of value will help the environment,” Cuban wrote. “And shrinking big bank and coin usage will benefit society and the environment.”

Cuban linked out to two separate articles that explored the consumption of energy in bitcoin mining and how it is both necessary and renewable.

Twitter was less than thrilled with Cuban’s commentary, one user even calling the billionaire’s statement “nonsensical”.

Bitcoin was down nearly 10 percent as of early Thursday afternoon.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will No Longer Accept Bitcoin Due to Environmental Concerns

News and Trends

At Dollywood, Dolly Parton Celebrates Businesses Reopening in Tennessee, Honors Parents with Floral Statue

News and Trends

Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds