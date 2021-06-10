6 Ways to Make More Cash to Start a Business

June 10, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to start a business, you need money. Perhaps not a lot of money, as some businesses can be run from a simple home office, but you will need the basics, like a computer and an internet connection. Once you have those, there’s plenty of scope for setting up and starting a small operation. And who knows, it may not take long for you to grow, flourish and scale.

So how do you make money? Here are six ways you can add to your business fund.

1. Have a garage sale

You might think all you have is junk. But think again! You’ll be surprised what people will buy if the price is right. Have a look around your house, in the shed, in the garage and see what you have that you don’t need or want. Put it all together and advertise a garage sale on your social media. Old bikes, records, CDs, books, unused toys; all of these will sell, so what are you waiting for? Get selling now and see how much you can raise.

Related: Raising Money? These Are the 5 Qualities Impact Investors Look For in Founders.

2. Sell tech you don’t need

Everyone loves a good gadget, but how many have you got that you simply don’t use? When you upgrade your phone, for example, what happens to the old one? Most people just put it in a drawer.

Why not sell your old phones and tablets? Perhaps you have laptops lying about that have been surpassed by a newer model? You may even want to sell your phone and buy a cheaper one while you are raising funds for the business.

Whatever tech you have lying around, no matter how old, it’s worth money to someone. Start searching!

3. Find investors

We’re not talking major investors — although if you have access to some it’s worth a look. We're talking about people in your circle who may want to help you get set up. A few hundred dollars from here and there adds up, and you can offer friends and family the opportunity to invest and be rewarded when the business becomes successful.

Put together a viable business plan and you have a platform to work with that can be used as leverage. Start small and be bold. Someone will want to help you out.

4. Downgrade your car

Do you really need that big, plush car you drive? We all like to have a nice set of wheels, but when you’re trying to save money, it becomes a valuable asset. Sale your car and buy a cheaper model while you’re working to set up the business. You might even find a business lease deal that saves you money. Once your business gets off the ground you can look at getting a better car, one that befits a successful business owner! For now, an expensive car is money waiting to be converted, so sever those attachments you have to your wheels and get it sold!

5. Take surveys

This is a way of making a few dollars here and there in your spare time. Ignore the blurbs that tell you there’s a lot of money to be made taking online surveys; that’s not true. However, there is some money to be made. All you do is sign up for one of the survey sites on the internet and start taking the surveys offered.

They’re easy. You will find they take no more than 20 minutes each. Over time, the pot of cash builds up to what can be a useful amount, so it’s worth looking at.

Related: Start Making Money by Launching a Profitable Side Hustle Freelancing

6. Paid online work

What skills do you have that others could utilize? Can you write snappy emails, or are you adept at design? Perhaps you have customer service skills or can edit text? All of these — and much more — are sought after in the freelance world.

Use your skills by hiring yourself out to businesses that might need your expertise. Put that money into your business fund. Look online for websites you can sign up with that partner with those in need.

The above are all ways in which you can make money without much effort. Start putting together the funds that will allow you to launch your business properly.