News and Trends

All the Free Stuff Your State is Giving Away if You Get Vaccinated

State and local governments are trying to incentivize vaccinations against the coronavirus.
Next Article
All the Free Stuff Your State is Giving Away if You Get Vaccinated
Image credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via BI
Philadelphia Flyers fan Stephen Zorzi of Pittman, New Jersey gets his COVID-19 vaccine shot administered by Penn Medicine Nurse Practitioner Erin McMenamin before game against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
8 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Ohio is running five $1 million lottery draws exclusively for vaccinated adult residents.

Perhaps no vaccine incentive is more desirable than one million dollars.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week the state will run five $1 million lottery draws each week from May 26 to June 23. 

Each week, one adult who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or the single Johnson & Johnson shot, will be eligible for the million-dollar jackpot in the state's lottery draw

The jackpot will be drawn by the Ohio State Lottery and comes from the state's share of coronavirus relief funds.

Younger residents aged 12 to 18, who just this week became eligible for the vaccine, will not be in the drawing for a million dollars, but will have the opportunity to be entered into a draw for a four-year full scholarship to any state college or university, tuition and accommodation included.

New Orleans is offering residents one free pound of crawfish in return for getting vaccinated at a free, city-wide event.

The New Orleans City Council organized the event on May 13, which they've advertised with the slogan, "1 shot for 1 pound."

The promotion is a partnership with a local business incubator and attendees will receive both a vaccine — either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — and a free pound of boiled crawfish. The first 30 people in line will also receive a free gift card.

Some Detroit residents are able to receive a $50 prepaid debit card.

Anyone who pre-registers and drives another city resident to a vaccination site will get the $50 card as a reward

"Pushing past our inability to manage and win the argument on social media, we really had to be more inventive about how to get the attention of the greater, grander community," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Conrad L. Mallett. 

The initiative is part of the city's Good Neighbor program, designed to incentivize those who donate their "time and effort" to help the vaccine cause, Mallett said.

Alabamans who get tested and/or vaccinated at an event later this month will get to take two laps around the state's legendary Talladega Superspeedway.

On May 15, anybody 16 or older who opts to get tested and/or vaccinated at an Alabama Department of Public Health event will be able to drive their own car or truck around the fastest track in NASCAR at "highway speed." 

Members of the state's National Guard will administer the shots as part of a campaign by state officials to ramp up the number of vaccinations. 

City leaders in Memphis, Tennessee, are running a sweepstakes for a new car for anyone who gets vaccinated.

Shelby County residents over the age of 18 who have received at least one COVID-19 dose of a vaccine will be eligible to enter a giveaway of a brand-new vehicle of their choice.

Options include a Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Rogue, and Nissan Altima. Local officials will confirm people's eligibility with their immunization record card.

Those who have gotten the jab should register for the sweepstakes before May 31 and a winner will be selected around June 1, according to local officials. 

New Jersey residents 21 and older who get a vaccine will be gifted a free brewski at participating locations in the state.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced earlier this month vaccine recipients aged 21 and older who get their first shot this month can take part in the state's "Shot and a Beer" program. 

At participating locations throughout the Garden State, recipients will get a free glass of beer after receiving their jab.

"We need that push," Dr. Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, told ABC News. "You have to find a way to motivate people. This is one way to do it."

Vaccinated residents of Connecticut will be able to get one free drink between May 19 and May 31, according to a state webpage.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office has partnered with numerous restaurants around Connecticut that are participating in this initiative.

"To take part in the promotion which will run through the end of May, customers simply show that they have received either one or both doses of a COVID vaccine, at which point they can select from a list of pre-set drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) established by each participating restaurant," the webpage says. 

Vaccinated New York residents have the opportunity to score double the prizes — baseball tickets and a free subway pass.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month announced a promotion that would exchange a COVID-19 vaccine for free tickets to Mets Games and Yankees Games this spring.

Newly vaccinated people have the opportunity to score tickets to the Mets between May 24 and June 17 and the Yankees from May 7 to June 6. 

But, that's not all!

New Yorkers who get vaccinated at one of the Department of Health's pop-up vaccination sites through the weekend of May 15-16 will receive a free 7-day MetroCard or two one-way tickets. 

And if New Yorkers don't already have enough of a reason to get vaccinated, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced this week the immunized can score free Shake Shack fries as well.

The popular fast-food chain has teamed up with the New York City mayor's office to ramp up vaccinations.

Until June 12, the inoculated who show their vaccination card can nab a free order of crinkle cut fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich at several New York City Shake Shack locations. 

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced any resident between the ages 16 and 35 will receive a $100 savings bond in exchange for getting vaccinated.

People within this age group are not taking the vaccine as fast as the state hoped they would. "If we really want to move the needle, we've got to get our younger people vaccinated," Justice said during a press briefing.

To fund the initiative, the state allocated money from the CARES Act, a measure passed by Congress last year to stave off the financial devastation brought on by the coronavirus, to fund the savings bond initiative.

Randolph County, Illinois is offering free shooting target practice to those who get immunized at a mobile vaccine site located at the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this month that the state's popular shooting range will be the site of a mobile vaccination site on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. 

The state's National Guard will be operation the site and anyone 18 and older who gets jabbed at the range will also receive 100 free targets of trap, skeet, or sporting clays for use at the recreation complex, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Harris County in Texas has set aside $250,000 to divvy up as incentives for vaccinated individuals.

The money will go toward events, gift cards, and other incentives that will be offered to all residents who've been vaccinated, according to the Houston Chronicle

It's a way to encourage Harris County residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in a step toward achieving herd immunity.

"We desperately need these people to get vaccinated, particularly the young people," County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "I asked you to be as creative as we possibly can because I don't want to sit here a month from now and see the numbers worsen, or see this pandemic extended, and say, 'If we had just done X, would we have avoided this situation?'"

Long Beach, California, officials are offering two free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific to anyone who gets their first vaccines.

Long Beach residents who get inoculated through Saturday will receive two tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Tickets to the popular destination usually cost $36.95.

"While we have made tremendous strides in vaccinating 60% of eligible Long Beach residents and 96% of our seniors, we know that vaccine hesitancy for some is real,'' Mayor Robert Garcia told local media. "We are going to do everything we can to encourage folks to get vaccinated, and that includes incentives.''

Chicago is experimenting with a Vax Pass that will offer vaccinated individuals a chance to attend concerts and events.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the initiative comes as the city is "looking at ways in which we can incentivize folks to get the vaccine."

"We're going to be looking at ways in which we can incentivize people to get vaccinated, and do that by looking at preferred seating, preferred admission. So that's still very much a work in progress, and we'll have more to say on that in the coming days," she added.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Free Food to Graduates

News and Trends

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Maskless Indoors and Outdoors

News and Trends

Cicadas are Bugging out Parts of the Country, Forcing Some Business Owners to Close Shop