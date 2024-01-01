Ron Belldegrun

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Co-Founder & CEO of ByHeart

Ron Belldegrun is the co-founder & CEO of ByHeart, a fully integrated baby nutrition company that launched in 2022 after running the largest clinical trial by a new brand in 25 years. ByHeart is the first new infant formula manufacturer in over 15 years, in the US, with facilities in PA, IA and OR.