Learn How to Build Your Own Projects on the Ethereum Blockchain

May 25, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite crackdowns from the Chinese government and Elon Musk's tweets, is still thriving and aims to become the future of currency. But while there are plenty of crypto investment opportunities, there's even more opportunity on the technological side. developers average more than $150,000 per year, and an increasing number of entrepreneurs are diversifying into the blockchain space.

Want to carve out your slice of the future? Check out The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle.

This six-course bundle offers a bird's-eye view of the blockchain before delving into specific applications and teaching you how to build real projects on the blockchain. You'll learn from experts at Mammoth Interactive (4.2/5 instructor rating), Loonycorn (4.2/5 rating), as well as programmers like Rangel Stoilov (4.2/5 rating) and Ravinder Deol (4.5/5 rating).

To start out, you'll learn how to build web apps that run on a blockchain using the Solidity language. Solidity is a valuable tool for building decentralized apps. You'll also understand how the blockchain can prevent forgeries, how to determine the cost of a transaction, and more fundamentals. From there, you'll learn how to use CloudFormation templates on AWS to build an Ethereum network, configure a bastion host and proxy servers to connect to that network, and learn how to thrive on the Ethereum platform.

Finally, you'll delve into specific, hands-on projects. Using Solidity, you'll learn how to develop your own DApp on the Truffle Framework, and use the Ethereum blockchain to create a variety of projects, including a decentralized exchange, an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), and more.

Gain a firm grasp over the future of currency and technology. Right now, you can get The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.