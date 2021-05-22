Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Patek Philippe

We're a fan of the Twenty~4 Reference 4910/1201R- 001, a new timepiece in rose gold with a chocolate brown sunburst dial.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Patek Philippe introduced its first exclusively feminine collection in 1999, which remains a personification of the styles and sensibilities of modern women. This year, it has debuted three new Twenty~4 models, and we’re a fan of the Twenty~4 Reference 4910/1201R- 001, a new timepiece in rose gold with a chocolate brown sunburst dial.

As its name signifies, the watch is meant for everyday wear and for all kinds of occasions. Distinguished by its art-deco-inspired cuff design (“manchette” in French), the timepiece features a rectangular case emphasized by two rows of diamonds, as well as Arabic numerals and hour markers in rose gold enhanced with luminescent coating.

If you're a Patek Philippe fan, you'll be glad to see that the crown is adorned with the Calatrava cross, the brand's signature emblem. 

