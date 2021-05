Sentieo Raises $20 Mn In Series B Round

May 26, 2021 3 min read

On the heels of record revenue in 2020, Sentieo—the next-generation financial and corporate research platform provider—announced that it has raised $20 million in a Series B round of funding. The round was led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. Ned May, founder and managing partner, Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo’s board of directors.

With this latest funding, Sentieo has now secured $62 million in total capital.

As remote work became the norm, standalone point solutions hindered analysts’ ability to work quickly and collaborate. Sentieo’s unique ability to bring together disparate financial research tools into one innovative AI-supported platform underscored the power of a modernized research workflow. As a result, Sentieo achieved record revenue in 2020.

“Sentieo’s mission is to deliver the best platform for analysts to conduct research and execute better corporate and investment strategies,” said Ned May, managing partner, Ten Coves Capital. “By combining all the elements of fundamental research into one seamless, AI-supported workflow, analysts can save time and discover new insights that will catapult their organization ahead of the competition. Sentieo has a huge opportunity ahead of it and we are excited to be part of that.”

Building on the innovation delivered in 2020, Sentieo has continued to release new capabilities including enterprise integration APIs and support for Box and Dropbox document management stores. Most recently, the company announced the integration of Sustainalytics research and rating reports for ESG, an increasingly important area of focus for institutional investors. With the closing of its Series B round, Sentieo will further expand its platform capabilities and continue its mission to transform how investment research is done.

“With the incredible adoption of the Sentieo platform it is clear we are experiencing a massive shift in how financial and corporate research is executed,” added David Lichtblau, chief executive officer, Sentieo. “We see a huge opportunity to replace hard-to-use and expensive point solutions that slow down the journey to uncover competitive insights. We are excited to be working with Ned and Ten Coves to accelerate the transformation of the investment research process.”

More than 1,000 clients around the globe, including Schroders, Magellan Asset Management, and Roivant Sciences, rely on Sentieo to deliver the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions. With the new round of funding, Sentieo is well-positioned to expand its market leadership and transform how financial and corporate research is done.