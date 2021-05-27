Incomlend Provides $2.5 Mn Invoice Financing Programme For India-based Apparel Manufacturer

May 27, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend on Thursday announced a $2.5 million invoice financing programme for a leading Indian apparel manufacturer.

The initiative will bolster the manufacturer's production and exportation capabilities, safeguarding its vital revenue streams with customers, including fashion retailers across Europe, the US and the Asia-Pacific.

Based in Singapore and with offices in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Incomlend connects small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with communities of investors, enabling them to buy and sell individual invoices online.

The working capital solution provided by Incomlend will enable the apparel manufacturer, which operates eight manufacturing plants, to safeguard its financial health and maintain manufacturing operations to capture new revenue opportunities. It will also allow the manufacturer to protect itself from credit risks and heightened volatility in the retail space, especially when many brick-and-mortar retail stores remain under threat due to the pandemic.

The apparel manufacturer will now be able to cash in an invoice as early as three days following the shipment of products. The retailer (importer) will have the option of paying for the shipment's invoice value up to 120 days later.

"From supply chain disruptions to the ongoing closure of physical stores, the apparel industry continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19. Businesses in the sector face increased financial challenges, from limited cash flow to credit risks. With our extensive experience working with apparel manufacturers and fashion retailers, we understand the pain points that exporters and importers face in today's pandemic climate. We offer our Invoice Financing Programme, a working capital solution to meet evolving business requirements and ultimately, a win-win situation for both exporter and importer," commented Morgan Terigi, chief executive officer and co-founder, Incomlend.

Since it started operations in 2016, Incomlend has financed over $500 million in trades across 50 countries worldwide. As companies continue to navigate the disrupted and volatile business environment, competitive and alternative working capital such as the Incomlend Invoice Financing Programme will play a crucial role in helping companies maintain their financial health and business continuity. The programme will also provide companies with the capital to capture new opportunities as economies recover.

According to research by trade credit insurer Atradius, suppliers in India active in both domestic and foreign markets reported a significant increase in late payments in June 2020. An average of 66 per cent of the total value of B2B invoices was overdue, up from 39 per cent in June 2019. Furthermore, the research revealed that late payments in the textile industry in Asia impacted 64 per cent of the total value of B2B invoices. Receiving cash for goods at an earlier time enables companies to maintain a healthy working capital to cover other aspects of their business, including operational expenses.