Add Captions to Your TikTok and Instagram Videos and Gain More Reach

Most people watch videos with the sound off.
Add Captions to Your TikTok and Instagram Videos and Gain More Reach
Image credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

2 min read
Video marketing is booming. More than 85 percent of consumers watch videos daily and 54 percent of them want to see even more video content from their favorite brands. But it's one thing to start churning out product videos and a brand story overnight, and it's another to do it right.

You see, most people (85 percent of social network users) don't watch videos with the sound on, so if you don't have captions, you're missing out on a huge subset of users. Fortunately, Liro Pro Auto Captions for Videos is easy to integrate into your video marketing process.

Liro has a perfect 5-star rating from Product Hunt and 4.7 stars in the App Store. This app makes it easy to turn voiceovers into captions and automatically inputs them to your videos. With Liro, you can increase audience engagement and make your videos more accessible and inclusive. Research shows that captioned videos get 26 percent more clicks, 16 percent more reach, 17 percent more reactions, and 16 percent more shares.

Liro's simple tool recognizes the voiceover in your video and turns it automatically into captions so there's no extra work for you. If you want to edit or adjust your captions, you can do it easily with a few taps on the screen. Plus, Liro lets you choose from a variety of caption fonts, animations, and more to beautify your videos and make them more compelling. It even supports 87 languages, from English and French to Arabic, Indonesian, and more, so it's easy to translate your videos as necessary.

Make your videos better than ever. With a Liro Pro subscription, you'll get unlimited projects, no watermark, and no ads, as well as unlimited access to all upcoming features and updates. Normally $59, you can get a one-year subscription to Liro Pro Auto Captions for Videos for 66 percent off at just $19.99 today.

