Why Hydragun is the Massage Gun to Beat This Father's Day

June 6, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether from working or working out, chances are your dad has experienced muscle tension at some point in his life. And especially if you’ve been hearing him complain about it for the past few years, it might be time to invest in a gun to help him out this Father’s Day.

While it might not be the first brand that comes to mind, Hydragun is quickly climbing the charts as one of the best massage guns around. Not only does it have more speed options than its biggest competitor, the Theragun G3 Pro, but it’s also quieter, has a longer battery life, and even boasts a cleaner, sleeker design. To say it’s been overlooked is an understatement.

With six speed settings to choose from — up to 3,200 RPM, the Hydragun is much more powerful than the Theragun Pro, which caps out at 2,400 RPM, and it is much longer lasting. Whereas the Theragun can hold a charge for an hour and 15 minutes, the Hydragun can run for six hours on a single charge. It’s almost a pound lighter, too, at 2.3 pounds versus 3.1.

Although the devices are otherwise very similar, the Hydragun is $200 cheaper than the Theragun, and you can actually buy it. Because the Theragun G3 Pro is out of stock for the foreseeable future, Hydragun wins by default in terms of availability. Plus, with the coupon code FATHERSDAY20, you can save $20 off your Hydragun purchase for a limited time, bringing the checkout price down to just $279.

If you’re concerned about its reputation, or lack thereof rather, you can take solace in the fact that Hydragun’s customers are so satisfied with their orders that one said her father broke down in tears after gifting him the device.

"My dad is a man of few words and seeing him react like that really got me,” said Amanda, a Hydragun patron. “I thought that a Hydragun would be a good gift because he has been complaining about his calves and lower back being painful for a few months... A few hundred bucks for my dad's lifetime of care and love, one of the best purchases I've made so far."