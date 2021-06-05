Health and Wellness

Make Probiotics Quickly with This Shark Tank-Featured Product

Because entrepreneurs need to invest in their health and wellness.
Image credit: Probiotic Maker

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're leading a busy, stressful life as an entrepreneur, it's easy to overlook important health issues like exercising and eating right. When it comes to actively supporting your immune system and health? Who has time for that? You will with the Probiotic Maker™ + Free Starter Packets.

This Shark Tank-featured product lets you make fresh probiotic yogurt and kefir at home in just a minute of prep and without any dirty dishes. It's the world's first and only in-bottle probiotic yogurt/kefir maker, allowing you to grow trillions of 11 fresh probiotics that start working overnight. Probiotics are said to offer a huge range of health benefits, make a great breakfast or meal replacement, and let you actively support your body and get all the nutrients you need without overhauling your life or diet.

The Probiotic Maker™ is easy to use. Just add the probiotic starter pack to a fresh bottle of milk, slide on the Probiotic Maker™, plug it in and the Probiotic Maker™ makes magic happen overnight. Each gallon batch is equivalent to hundreds of pills and takes only a minute to prep so you're saving both time and money.

The Probiotic Maker™ targets body temperature for both kefir (mesophilic) and yogurt (thermophilic) strains and supports a variety of diets. You can make it fat-free with skim milk, Keto/Atkins/paleo with full-fat milk, or use milk alternatives for any dietary restrictions. You can even strain off the whey to make authentic Greek yogurt, or strain more to make cream cheese. Plus, it's handmade in the USA and is completely eco-friendly, the company says.

One user writes, "Probiotic Maker is so quick, easy and with perfect predictable results. What a money saver it will be. I am only getting started with it. Love it!" 

Treat yourself right. Normally $99, you can get the Probiotic Maker™ + Free Starter Packets for 19 percent off at just $79.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

