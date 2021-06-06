Create the Best Brand Marketing Assets with One of These $9 Design Tools

June 6, 2021 3 min read

In a crowded marketplace, great can be the difference between standing out and blending in. Whether it's a well-designed product, ad campaign, or just a good-looking landing page, great design makes an impact on consumers. Fortunately, you don't have to overhaul your business or break the bank to get it when you've got the services of one of these great design platforms from TwistedBrush Pro Studio.

Paint Studio 3 Design App

Paint Studio 3 is a digital artist studio condensed into a simple, streamlined interface. It's packed with features, so whether you prefer a stripped-down version for painting and drawing or a more complex one, Paint Studio has you covered with 140 specialized brushes.

Get Paint Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

Pixel Studio 3 Design App

Make pixel art for icons, sprites, and other small images with Pixel Studio's 50 specialized brushes. Whether you need fun art to build out a game or website, Pixel Studio makes creating it a breeze.

Get Pixel Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

Luminance Studio 3 Design App

Luminance offers a focus on painting with luminance for both natural media and design-style artwork. With more than 140 specialized brushes, Luminance Studio has earned 4.5 stars from Capterra, while Softpedia calls it “a generous painting toolbox, paper textures, and layer support".

Get Luminance Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

Selfie Studio 3 Design App

Turn selfies into works of art! This app offers 100 specialized photo editing brushes, filters, blenders, and more to help you customize and beautify selfies in minutes.

̉Get Selfie Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

Tree Studio 3 Design App

They may seem easy to draw, but trees are surprisingly complex. With Tree Studio, you'll be able to focus on 2D tree creation (for logos, perhaps?) with a simpler, streamlined interface. It has pairs of brushes for each tree type — one for the frame and one for the leaves.

Get Tree Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

Blob Studio 3 Design App

Blob Studio is a simplified, streamlined, budget-friendly creation app that lets you model and shape objects and paint them with the included brushes. While it's primarily a tool for artists, it's an effective way to mock up products, ads, and much more.

Get Blob Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

Liquid Studio 3 Design App

Liquid Studio focuses on creating individual objects that you might use in other Pro Studio or other art software. With the included brushes, you can model and shape objects, and then paint them with the included brushes.

Get Liquid Studio 3 for $8.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 69 percent.

