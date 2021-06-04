Holisol Logistics Raises Capital From Northern Arc Capital

June 4, 2021 2 min read

E2E tech-enabled supply chain logistics company Holisol on Friday announced that it has raised debt of $3 million from digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital.

Holisol is looking forward to doubling its revenue in the current year on the strength of a strong demand pipeline from its existing and new customers. Its value proposition of design-implement-manage the end-to-end supply chain is delivering real-world margins and savings for its customers as they are able to sell more, while at the same time reducing their logistics costs.

The company offers multi-channel fulfilment solutions for B2C & B2B businesses spanning across retail, fashion, lifestyle, FMCG, online marketplaces and auto industries. It also provides integrated packaging, logistics, and returnable solutions to automobile, farm equipment,& heavy engineering businesses. Holisol has a pan-India presence and manages close to one million square feet of fulfilment space spread over 25 fulfilment centres, over 60 hyper-local fulfilment centres and over 30 integrated packaging sites.

“We are highly enthused of partnership with Northern Arc on our journey to get closer to our mission of setting up 100 FCs and 800 HFCs to create a seamlessly connected logistics super grid by 2025 and enable customer success through our platform,” said Rahul S Dogar, managing director and co-founder, Holisol Logistics.

Northern Arc has been at the forefront of fighting the economic and social impact of the pandemic. It has disbursed over $500 million over the last financial year to underbanked MSMEs, households, financial institutions, and mid-market corporates.

“Northern Arc is committed to supporting mid-market companies in India through customized debt solutions suiting their business requirements. Logistics as a sector has shown tremendous resilience despite significant disruptions on account of COVID-19 and is one of our focus sectors for the mid-market business. Holisol Logistics acts as an enabler for significant operational efficiencies in the supply chain for various industries and we are delighted to partner with them in their mission to create a tech-led platform for multi-dimensional supply chain solutions,” added Bama Balakrishnan, chief operating, Northern Arc.

This is the fifth round of fundraise for Holisol. The first angel round happened in 2013, raising $1.5 million from Sundeep Bhandari promoted Data vision Systems Pvt. Ltd. In 2015, Holisol raised $10 million from CLSA Capital Partners and in 2017; CLSA did a follow-on round of $10 million followed by $2.74 million debt from BlackSoil in 2019.